New Delhi: Expressing concerns at the high cut-offs for admission in Delhi University colleges, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a need to open more colleges and universities in Delhi to provide higher education opportunities to students.

On being asked on Delhi University's mounting cut-offs CM said "Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges & universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing. We need many more colleges & universities here".

In an online media briefing, the CM said that he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendments in the DU Act so that more colleges & universities can be established.

The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I've written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/KOFNwNaFYr — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

“Around 2.5 lakh students in Delhi pass class 12 board exams every year and of them, only 1.25 lakh get admission in city colleges,” Kejriwal said.

In the last 30 years, DU has not given affiliation to any new college, he claimed, adding that it may be due to its full capacity.

Kejriwal said he has requested the Union Education Minister for amending Section 5(2) of the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city.

Earlier this week, Delhi University had announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the aggregate score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses, leading to protests by students.