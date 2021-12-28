New Delhi: While the world is struggling to control the spread of ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant of coronavirus, resident doctors of government-run hospitals in India intensified their protest on Monday, leaving thousands of patients in the national capital helpless. For the unversed, the Resident Doctors have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponements of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.Also Read - Resident Doctors’ Body FAIMA Announces Complete Withdrawal Of Healthcare Services Across Country From Dec 29

Last night, things took an ugly turn after the protesting doctors clashed with policemen at south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital while they were taking a march out to the Supreme Court to expedite the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 qualifiers. An FIR was also lodged against the agitating doctors for rioting, causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel and damaging public property. “We are protesting as a last resort. The government is not listening. What should we do?” a resident doctor told NDTV.



Why Are Doctors Protesting?

The doctors are protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling. After completing the MBBS degree, doctors have to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET-PG), a qualifying and ranking examination for a particular specialization.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) usually conducts this examination in January, but in the wake of coronavirus, the exam was postponed further. Later in September, the exam was conducted but counselling for admissions for entry to medical colleges got delayed, which triggered the protest.

The protesting doctors have also claimed that the government made a “fake promise”. Furthermore, they pointed out the “acute shortage” of resident doctors across the nation as the NEET-PG 2021 batch’s counseling has been delayed by eight months now.

Total Shutdown of Medical Services in Delhi hospitals

After the fallout with Delhi police, the resident doctors called for total shutdown of medical services in Delhi hospitals. Terming it a ‘black day’ in the history of the medical fraternity, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said there will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards.

#PressRelease: We strongly condemn this brutal act & demand immediate release of all #ResidentDoctors. There will be complete #Shutdown of Healthcare Institutions. #MedicalFraternity of the nation must come forward in support. We urge all State #RDAs to join the agitation! @ANI pic.twitter.com/ipbOxcnGFN — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) December 27, 2021

“We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of our FORDA representatives and resident doctors. Resident doctors, the so-called ‘Corona Warriors’, protesting peacefully to expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 in Delhi were brutally thrashed, dragged & detained by the cops. The medical fraternity of the nation must condemn this act in strongest words & come forward in support. We urge all State RDAs of the nation to join the agitation! We all stand united in this fight against injustice,” the statement issued by FORDA read.