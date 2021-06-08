Kochi: The entire Lakshadweep went on a 12-hour hunger strike on Monday protesting against the Union Territory administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel for sanctioning “anti-people” policies. Residents held placards outside their homes, on charpoys and even underwater with slogans like “Revoke LDAR” (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation) and “Justice for Lakshadweep”. People supporting the movement bombarded social media platforms with #SaveLakshadweep and pictures of the mass protest. But what is the protest all about? Here’s a breakdown for you. Also Read - Lakshadweep Crisis: Residents Hold A 12-hour Hunger Strike... at Homes, on Roads, Under Sea | WATCH

Why is Lakshadweep Protesting?

In one of the fiercest protests in decades, the people of Lakshadweep have demanded a repeal of the proposed LDAR, the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or Goondas Act) and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR). Also Read - Kerala Passes Resolution to Call Back Lakshadweep Administrator, Asks Centre to Intervene

Residents have contended that the new law would take away the pristine archipelago of Lakshadweep – its unique culture, tradition, flora-fauna, white beaches and the emerald sea. Also Read - Lakshadweep: Amid Adverse Weather, 7 Crew Members of Sunken Ship Rescued in Daring Air-Sea Operation

Talking to IANS over the telephone from the island, a 60-year-old resident, who did not want to be identified, said this is the first time in his entire life he is seeing such a protest.

“We are not at all against any sort of development. All that we are saying is every place in the world cannot be made into a modern-day Singapore. Coral reef is something that has to be protected… we and our forefathers have been preserving it for ages. Don’t we know what we want or is it someone who comes from elsewhere decides what development we need,” asked the angry islander.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution, demanding the recall of Patel and requesting the Centre’s immediate intervention “to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.”

“The islanders held a peaceful protest today. Almost all the establishments, shops and commercial establishments were closed today. Almost everyone in the island took part in the protest,” Hamdullah Sayeed, former Lakshadweep IUML MP, told PTI.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

Opposition parties in Lakshadweep and in Kerala have alleged that Patel unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol in the Muslim-majority islands, banned beef products, citing Animal Preservation and demolished fishermen’s sheds built on the coastal areas, saying they violated the Coast Guard Act.

Islanders have also protested the new Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, which states that candidates with more than two children cannot contest gram panchayat elections.