‘Why are they afraid?’: Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi, Amit Shah over security crackdown ahead of Jantar Mantar march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused the Centre of using excessive restrictions ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, questioned train and metro disruptions, and said he is ready to face arrest while demanding free and fair elections.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has strongly criticised the Centre over the security measures introduced ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being afraid of public protests and questioned the need for restrictions on transport and movement.

Dipke said the measures taken ahead of the demonstration were creating difficulties for ordinary citizens. He also alleged that people were being discouraged from joining the protest and maintained that peaceful demonstrations were a fundamental right in a democracy.

The CJP has called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed gathering, citing concerns over compliance with conditions imposed during an earlier demonstration.

‘Why is the government afraid of the youth?’

Questioning the security arrangements, Dipke asked why the government was taking such extensive measures ahead of a protest called by young people and other citizens. “I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation’s youth and its people,” he said.

He questioned the reported disruption of railway services and restrictions on metro operations, roads and internet access. He also claimed that security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir and areas affected by Naxal violence had been brought to Delhi for deployment.

“Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country?” Dipke asked, questioning why such a large security presence was necessary for the proposed demonstration.

He also asked whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was so important to the government that security forces had to be deployed against citizens who wanted to protest.

‘We will keep fighting’: Dipke says he is ready to be arrested

Dipke also alleged that people were being picked up while travelling by train and that residents were being warned against joining the demonstration. He claimed that police personnel were visiting people’s homes and asking them not to take part in the protest.

Questioning these alleged actions, he said there was no reason for citizens to stay away from a peaceful demonstration.

“But why shouldn’t we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.

Dipke further made it clear that the possibility of arrest would not stop him from raising his demands.

When asked whether he could be arrested after arriving at Delhi airport, he said he was prepared to face detention or arrest.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation’s youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads. They have brought the Army from J&K and deployed it in Delhi. They have summoned CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?…” He adds, “PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests. But why shouldn’t we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do. When asked if he will be arrested upon reaching Delhi airport, he says, “If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country’s democracy.” — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

35,000 security personnel deployed across Delhi

Security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the planned mobilisation, with more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed. Officials have estimated that around 20,000 people could attempt to reach the protest site.Police have intensified checks at Delhi’s borders, put up barricades and suspended mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi. Entry and exit at 45 Metro stations have also been restricted after an initial order covered 57 stations.