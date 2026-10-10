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‘Why are they afraid?’: Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi, Amit Shah over security crackdown ahead of Jantar Mantar march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused the Centre of using excessive restrictions ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, questioned train and metro disruptions, and said he is ready to face arrest while demanding free and fair elections.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: October 10, 2026, 8:43 AM IST
'Why are they afraid?': Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi, Amit Shah over security crackdown ahead of Jantar Mantar march

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has strongly criticised the Centre over the security measures introduced ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being afraid of public protests and questioned the need for restrictions on transport and movement.

Dipke said the measures taken ahead of the demonstration were creating difficulties for ordinary citizens. He also alleged that people were being discouraged from joining the protest and maintained that peaceful demonstrations were a fundamental right in a democracy.

Read more: CJP protest LIVE: Delhi cops sport bodycams, 10 students detained ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0

The CJP has called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed gathering, citing concerns over compliance with conditions imposed during an earlier demonstration.

‘Why is the government afraid of the youth?’

Questioning the security arrangements, Dipke asked why the government was taking such extensive measures ahead of a protest called by young people and other citizens. “I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation’s youth and its people,” he said.

He questioned the reported disruption of railway services and restrictions on metro operations, roads and internet access. He also claimed that security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir and areas affected by Naxal violence had been brought to Delhi for deployment.

“Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country?” Dipke asked, questioning why such a large security presence was necessary for the proposed demonstration.

He also asked whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was so important to the government that security forces had to be deployed against citizens who wanted to protest.

‘We will keep fighting’: Dipke says he is ready to be arrested

Dipke also alleged that people were being picked up while travelling by train and that residents were being warned against joining the demonstration. He claimed that police personnel were visiting people’s homes and asking them not to take part in the protest.

Questioning these alleged actions, he said there was no reason for citizens to stay away from a peaceful demonstration.

“But why shouldn’t we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.

Dipke further made it clear that the possibility of arrest would not stop him from raising his demands.

When asked whether he could be arrested after arriving at Delhi airport, he said he was prepared to face detention or arrest.

35,000 security personnel deployed across Delhi

Security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the planned mobilisation, with more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed. Officials have estimated that around 20,000 people could attempt to reach the protest site.Police have intensified checks at Delhi’s borders, put up barricades and suspended mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi. Entry and exit at 45 Metro stations have also been restricted after an initial order covered 57 stations.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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