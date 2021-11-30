New Delhi: Amid growing concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the delay in stopping flights from countries affected by the new strain. “Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test Among Other Covid Rules For International Travellers Visiting Gujarat

Earlier on Sunday, the AAP leader had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the new variant with immediate effect. Also Read - Is Omicron Already in India? Top Govt Expert Reveals

“We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by the WHO, from entering India… I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” his letter read. Also Read - Kerala Deploys Health Workers at 4 Airports Amid Omicron Scare, Mandates 14-Day Quarantine for Travellers from High-Risk Countries

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a ‘variant of concern’, the health body’s top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions.

List of countries that have put travel restrictions to African nations:-