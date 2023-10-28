‘Why Are You Afraid To Conduct OBC Caste Census’? Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi At Chhattisgarh Rally

He said that the “BJP cannot waive off farmers' loans, they can only waive off Adani's loan".

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker ahead of the state assembly elections. (Image: X/@INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi: Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “why he is afraid to conduct the caste-based census” while asserting that Congress will conduct the caste-based census if the party forms a government at the Centre. The Wayanad MP was addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker ahead of the state assembly elections. He said that the “BJP cannot waive off farmers’ loans, they can only waive off Adani’s loan. We had said that farmers’ loans would be waived and we did that. I am making this promise once again that we will again waive the loans of the farmers of Chhattisgarh.”

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “They (BJP) cannot waive off farmers’ loans, they can only waive off Adani’s loan. We had said that farmers’ loans would be waived and we did that. I am making this promise once again that we will again waive the loans of… pic.twitter.com/35slqodFB0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

“We will conduct the caste-based census as fast as possible. If our government comes to power, the work will begin in two hours. And if our government is formed in Chhattisgarh, then the Chhattisgarh government will conduct the caste-based survey,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“Why are you (PM Modi) afraid of OBC caste-based census? Why don’t you speak about caste-based census in your speeches? And the data which we prepared during our government, why don’t you release it? As you know in today’s India, the OBC section does not have the participation it should have. Because you want to hide this truth from the OBC youth,” said Gandhi.

Shankar Dhruv is the Congress party’s candidate fielded from the Kanker (ST) seat which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes while it has fielded Girish Devangan from Rajnandgaon and Savitri Mandavi from the reserved constituency of Bhanupratappur (ST).

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 while the second phase of polling for the remaining 70 seats in the state will be held on November 17.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state.

The ruling party in the state, Congress, has fielded leaders like Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali, Ambina Markam from Sihawa and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari.

(With ANI inputs)

