New Delhi: While it was no wonder that Ayodhya was trending on social media in India from the night of November 8 soon after it was announced that the verdict will be declared on November 9, it came as a surprise that after the verdict, Ayodhya trended globally. #AyodhyaVerdict and #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai trended across the globe.

The verdict received the attention of the world media on Saturday. The Washington Post reported: India’s Supreme Court clears way for a Hindu temple at country’s most disputed religious site.

“The building of a temple to the Hindu god Ram in the town of Ayodhya is a long-cherished goal of Hindu nationalists and a key objective of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Modi won reelection in a landslide in May and has moved swiftly to implement his agenda. To Modi and his party, India is fundamentally a Hindu nation, not the secular republic promoted by the country’s founders,” the Washington Post report said.

The Guardian reported the verdict as ‘India’s top court gives Hindus site claimed by Muslims’.

“The ruling, just six months after his landslide election win, is another huge victory for India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which have made the restoration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya a focal point of their Hindu nationalist agenda. The supreme court judges said plans for the temple would be drawn up within the next three months,” it said.

.@guardian must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion.https://t.co/crj6RzNiC0 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) November 9, 2019



It may be noted that Prasar Bharati warned The Guardian against provoking communal hatred.