Home

News

Why Bengaluru metro fares are increasing from Feb 9 and how much extra youll pay

Why Bengaluru metro fares are increasing from Feb 9 and how much extra you’ll pay

Bengaluru Metro fares will increase by 5% from February 9, impacting daily commuters as BMRCL implements its annual fare revision across all metro routes.

Bengaluru Metro fares are set to rise by 5% from February 9, impacting daily commuters across the city.

Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru will soon have to shell out slightly more from their pockets when using the Namma Metro rail network as fares will see an increase of approximately 5% from Monday, February 9, 2026. BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) announced the change in fares stating that this change was done by an automatic annual revision formula.

Metro Cards: Check the Revised Fare Amounts

The metro fare will increase by ₹1 – ₹5 from all of the metro’s 10 fare zones. As a result, commuters can expect the following fare changes:

Minimum fare card rate (0–2 km): ₹10 – ₹11

Maximum Fare Card Price: ₹90 – ₹95

Standard fare card price (15–20 km): ₹70 – ₹74

These rates are for the metro lines operating on Namma Metro’s 96.10-km network and will be effective for the next 12 months.

Discounts Continue; Tourist Passes Price Increased

Smart card/National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users will continue to receive discounts on metro fares:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Peak hours (5–11 am & 5–9 pm): 5% discount

Off-peak hours (11 am-5 pm): 10% discount

Sundays & Three national holidays: 10% discount

Tourist cards for 1, 3, and 5 days will also increase by the same percentage.

Reason for Fare Revision

The fare revision was recommended by the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and suggested an automatic annual revision formula based on a percentage of operating and maintenance costs or set at 5%, whichever is less.

This method was implemented to help reduce larger increments as experienced by commuters when metro fares were increased after several years without changes. According to reports by BMRCL officials, audited costs showed an overall percentage increase of more than 10% from the previous financial year. However, the fare hike was limited to 5%.

Second Time Fare Went Up in a Row

Metro fares will increase for the second consecutive year after BMRCL carried out its first major metro card fare revision in February 2025. In February last year, the metro announced a fare increase after years of stagnation which garnered criticism from commuters and civic officials.

Reaction from commuters about Metro Fares going Up Again

Commuters have taken to social media to express how affordable the fares will be. Many regular metro commuters have weighed in on the announcement. BMRCL officials say yearly increments are needed to maintain, expand, and run the metro safely.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.