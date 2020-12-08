New Delhi: The Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) called by the protesting farmers against the Centre new agriculture reforms will begin from 11 am and end at 3 pm. During the strike, the protesters will hold a ‘chakka jam’ (stop wheels) and various services including transport, banking are expected to be hit today. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: MHA Warns States of Untoward Incidents, Issues Advisory | Read Details Here

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union had explained why the nationwide strike will start at 11 AM. He had said, "We don't want to cause problems for the common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for their offices on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave."

Furthermore, he added," It's a symbolic protest to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way."

Notably, the farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.