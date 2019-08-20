New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday mounted yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for involving the United States President Donald Trump in the Kashmir issue.

“Since the very beginning, we have been saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has a very consistent stand on this. Then what was the need for PM Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?” asked Owaisi.

PM Modi held a 30-minute conversation with Trump during which he raised the issue of “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by leaders of Pakistan. Following it, Trump reportedly called Pakistan PM Imran Khan to “moderate rhetoric” and reduce tension.

Shortly after the telephonic conversations with the two leaders, Trump tweeted saying that he had a “good conversation” though it is “a tough situation”.

“Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir,” his tweet read.

Owaisi has been extremely critical of the Modi government since the abrogation of the contentious article. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad leader slammed the Centre’s decision and said that the government has “love for Kashmir, but not for Kashmiris.”

“I know it has love for the land but no love for those who live there. It loves power but not justice. They only want to retain power. But I shall remind that no one lives or rules for eternity (sic),” he said while addressing an Eid Milap at his party’s office.