New Delhi: A day after taking suo motu cognizance of ‘problems and miseries of migrant labourers’, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked why the private hospitals, given land free of cost by the government, cannot treat Covid-19 patients for free. The apex court asked the Narendra Modi-led Centre to reply on the matter within in a week. Also Read - Nokia Suspends Operations at Its Tamil Nadu Plant After 42 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive: Report

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre to identify hospitals which can treat such patients for free or at a nominal cost. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, Researchers Develop Tool to Detect Antivirus Antibody in Just 20 Minutes

“They have been given land either free of cost or at a very nominal cost. These private charitable hospitals should treat them for free. You should identify such hospitals and tell us. They should provide treatment on this ground alone,” CNN-News 18 quoted the bench. Also Read - 'Don't You Explain This to Your CMs?': BJP Hits Back at Rahul Over His 'Lockdown Not Solution' Remark

This comes a day after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the miseries of migrant workers across the country and said there have been inadequacies and certain lapses by the Centre and the states. The court asked the state and central governments to provide transport, food and shelter immediately free of cost.

Referring to various media reports showing the unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on foot and cycling long distances after the lockdown, the top court issued notices to the Centre, the states and union territories and sought their replies by May 28.