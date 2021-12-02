New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its decision to resume physical classes for children amid deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked ‘why children are being forced to go to school when work from home has been implemented for adults?’Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test, 14-Day Quarantine: How Airports Across Country Gearing up to Tackle Omicron Variant | Key Points

The top court also asserted that the city has not witnessed any significant improvement in air quality over the past few weeks. "We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising", the court observed.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for opening the schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. SC asks Delhi government when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school pic.twitter.com/wl4Y7mhSqV — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: