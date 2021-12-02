New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its decision to resume physical classes for children amid deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked ‘why children are being forced to go to school when work from home has been implemented for adults?’Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test, 14-Day Quarantine: How Airports Across Country Gearing up to Tackle Omicron Variant | Key Points
The top court also asserted that the city has not witnessed any significant improvement in air quality over the past few weeks. "We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising", the court observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre informed the court that industries found non-compliant were closed and State govt were intimated. “Things are going on at jet speed and officers are working round the clock to bring the situation under control”.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall AQI today stood at 382, i.e. under the ‘very poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 227 and 401, respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe’.