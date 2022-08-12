Guwahati: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is in the news these days for his upcoming release Lal Singh Chaddha. However, the actor was asked not to visit Assam to promote his movie recently, reported NDTV. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has postponed his proposed visit to Assam till after Independence Day celebrations at his request.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha May Release In Pakistan, Media Group Approaches Government For NOC

Sarma asked Aamir to push back his visit so that the focus does not get diverted from Independence Day gala, reported news agency PTI. Aamir Khan wanted to come here and had spoken to me about it. But to ensure that the focus of Independence Day doesn't get diverted, I urged him to come after August 15, Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme. We don't want the focus to shift from the Tiranga on Independence Day, he added.

Sarma said that he is regularly is touch with Khan over phone and the actor will visit the state whenever I (Sarma) ask him. We will fix the date later, the chief minister added. Whenever Aamir Khan visits, the Chief Minister will also watch the film with him and his entire crew if they all come to Assam, Sarma has told the actor, added the NDTV report quoting sources.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods. Often called Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist’, Khan had last visited the state nearly 10 years ago and had stayed in Tezpur in the northern part. His latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha’, released on August 11.