New Delhi: Even as the country is fighting the second wave of coronavirus, health experts across the country are calling for massive preparation for the third wave of the virus as they say if it is not tacked well then it could pose threat for children. Moreover, experts predict that the third wave of the virus is likely to hit the country later this year. They have categorically warned that children would be affected by the third wave more than adults.

While holding a review meeting with district magistrates and field officials of 10 states on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the collection of data on the transmission of Covid-19 among youth and children in each district. He told them that such data must be analysed regularly to protect them. Notably, the experts say that the B.1.617 variant is behind the severe second wave of Covid in India, which has affected more children than in the first wave.

Why the third wave more dangerous for children? Health experts have warned that the third wave will likely affect children as Singapore has already reported. Virologist Dr V Ravi told the Hindustan Times that the virus will attack people who are not immune.

How India plans to address the third wave? Various states have already started taking measures to ensure there are arrangements in place to protect children. A number of states such as Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, worst hit by the second wave, are already taking measures.

Delhi: The Delhi government formed a special task force to protect children in the national capital. Giving details, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if the third wave of corona emerges, his government is prepared in advance to fight it.

Karnataka: Karnataka has announced several measures for Covid-19 management among children. While paediatric Covid care centres will be set up in all districts, rehabilitation centres will be set up for orphans.

Maharashtra: As per reports, BMC has planned to set up a paediatric Covid care facility in Mumbai and a crèche network for children whose parents are in hospital for Covid treatment.

When will children be vaccinated across the country? Currently, there are only two vaccines available in Indian markets, and neither of them has data on trials on children. While Bharat Biotech got approval to start Phase 3 trials of its vaccine for the 2-18 age group, it is going to begin in the next 10-12 days. On the other hand, the AstraZeneca is also carrying out trials for its vaccine in the 6-17 age group, but so far there is no data on it yet. However, Pfizer earlier said that it was in discussions with India seeking approval for its Covid-19 vaccine.