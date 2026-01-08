Home

Why did a Kerala beggar have banned notes and foreign currency? Police probe after death

A beggar who died after a road accident in Kerala was found carrying lakhs in cash, including banned ₹2,000 notes and foreign currency, triggering a police investigation.

Alappuzha: Police in Kerala made a startling discovery after a beggar who had met with a road accident was found to be carrying over ₹4.5 lakh in cash, including banned ₹2,000 notes and foreign currency, officials said on Thursday. The unusual find has drawn attention as authorities try to identify the man’s family and the source of the money.

Accident Leads to Unexpected Discovery

The incident began on Monday evening when the beggar, who was well-known in the Charummoot area of Alappuzha and surrounding localities, was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. Residents immediately called for help and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Hospital records show that the man, who gave his name as Anil Kishore and listed a local Alappuzha address, had serious injuries. Doctors recommended specialised treatment due to the severity of his head wounds. Despite medical advice, he left the hospital during the night without informing anyone.

Body Found Near Shop Next Morning

On Tuesday morning, Kishore’s body was found lying near a shop in the Kadathinnal area. Local police were informed and the body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

During the investigations, police noticed a container lying close to the body. The container and the man’s bag were brought to the police station for inspection. When opened in the presence of a local panchayat member, officials were surprised by what they found inside.

Cash, Banned Notes and Foreign Currency Inside Container

Police recovered more than ₹4.5 lakh in cash packed inside plastic tins and taped together inside the container. The money included several banned ₹2,000 notes and a quantity of Saudi riyals, a foreign currency widely used in Gulf countries.

The presence of banned currency notes and foreign cash has raised questions among officials and locals. Begging is usually associated with small change and food, not large sums of money or foreign currency.

Police Search for Family and Explanation

No relatives have come forward to identify Kishore or claim the cash so far. The police have said that the cash will be handed over to the court as per legal procedures if no claimant emerges.

Local police on Wednesday said they are continuing their efforts to trace any family members of Kishore and understand how he came to possess such a large amount of money. Authorities are also looking into whether there might be more to his story than what appears on the surface.

People in the area expressed surprise at the discovery, noting that a beggar carrying such large sums was unheard of before. The police have not ruled out any possibilities as they investigate further.

