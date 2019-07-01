New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and no one can separate it from India. While replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on a statutory resolution to extend President’s rule in J&K by six months Shah stated that Modi government is committed to pursue its policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism relentlessly.

“We (Government) are committed to Jammu and Kashmir’s development. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that solution of Kashmir’s problem should be in “Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat and insaniyat”, I reiterate today that Modi led government is also working on Atal ji’s path,” Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

He added,”Modi government’s commitment to the policy of ‘Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat’ should not be taken to mean that the forces who want to divide India will be spared. They will be given an appropriate response in their same language.”

Responding to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s question, Shah said,”Azad sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) we don’t prefer ruling through president’s rule in J&K as you said, with god’s grace and Modi ji’s popularity we have enough state govts, 16 in total. So, it was due to security concerns that elections were not held.”

“Congress must answer for the historical blunders done by them. Why did Nehru govt go to the UN despite Kashmir’s accession to India? Why did he agree for a plebiscite, that is in any case out of question today?” he asked.

Furthermore he stated,”Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and Manoj Jha (RJD) ji said we(Govt) want to spread misinformation against Nehruji among Indian public. This is wrong. This is not our intention and never will be. But, the nations which don’t learn from their mistakes in history don’t have bright future.”

Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had asked the government to hold early assembly elections in J&K, , while accusing it of running the state government from capital under the garb of President’s rule.

On forming government in J&K with the PDP, he said,” It was not our decision but a result of fractured mandate. The BJP snapped ties with PDP when it realised that separatism was being encouraged.”

Besides, Shah reiterated that infiltrators will be identified and sent away soon. “Modi govt is clear that infiltration must be curbed and infiltrators must be identified and sent away. For this, we are committed to NRC. As for the persecuted Hindu refugees, we will also bring Citizenship Amendment Bill to grant the Indian citizenship,” the Home Minister stated further.