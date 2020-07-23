New Delhi: A shocking incident of a team of doctors finally losing the battle of getting a doctor — who himself was treating COVID patients — admitted to the private hospitals in Bengaluru has come to the fore after the 50-year-old doctor died of COVID in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Also Read - Love For Speed: Bengaluru Man Rides Bike At 300km/Hour, Ends up in Jail After Video Goes Viral | Watch

According to a TOI report, Dr Manjunath ST was on COVID-19 duty as Chikkamudavadi primary health centre in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district. His father-in-law died of COVID a few days ago.

The 50-year-old doctor developed COVID symptoms towards the end of last month. He was waiting for his test report. Meanwhile, he went to three private hospitals but all of them rejected admission as his test report was awaited.

The private hospitals in question asked why the other hospital didn’t admit him before denying his admission. Finally, he was admitted to a fourth private hospital where he was under treatment. After his condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

This is not the first case of the non-cooperation of the private medical college hospitals in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recently ordered the private hospitals to provide 50 per cent of beds to COVID patients. But this is perhaps the first incident where a doctor, with connections in BBMP, failed to get admission to a private hospital.