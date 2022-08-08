New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was given a farewell in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and many other leaders delivered the farewell speeches in the honor of VP Naidu who will demit the office on Wednesday, and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.Also Read - ‘Battle For Protecting Constitution Will Continue’: Margaret Alva Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar

However, When Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien gave the speech, Vice President and outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could not hold back his emotions and tears welled in his eyes.

Derek O'Brien narrated a story. Derek said, "There was a family in a village which had 8 bulls. One day, one of them got flared up and attacked the woman with its horn in her stomach. She had a one-year-old baby in her arms. Leaving the baby there, the woman was taken to a hospital but she died. That one-year-old baby was Venkaiah Naidu. The child lost his mother at the age of one. This is your story, sir, of your early loss."

Hearing the story, Venkaiah Naidu got emotional and teary-eyed.

“And from that early loss, you have done whatever you have done which we can find in not only in Wikipedia entries but in a glorious career you had,” Derek added.