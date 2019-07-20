New Delhi: Reacting over the recent mob lynching incidents, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that it’s the punishment which Muslims are getting after 1947.

“Muslims will face it whatever may it be.Why didn’t our ancestors go to Pakistan?Ask this to Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). They had made promises to Muslims,” said Khan while speaking to ANI.

Last month, while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Khan had said Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during Partition.

“Our forefathers decided to stay here. They said this is our country. Graves of our forefathers are here … You (BJP) never had this choice (of going to Pakistan),” he said. He asserted that it hurts when Muslims are forced to recite ‘vande matram’.

“If the Constitution says one has to recite from a religious book, I will be the first one to do so,” he said.

Khan’s comments come amid spate of lynching incidents. Yesterday, three people were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft by locals in Saran district of Bihar.

Prior to this, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob on alleged suspicion of theft. Ansari was tied to a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ repeatedly.

He was first taken to a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand. After his health condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi when a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by three people after they failed to get him to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.