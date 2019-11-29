New Delhi: A day after the burnt body of a veterinarian was found near Hyderabad raising shock and concerns over women safety, Telangana home minister kicked up a storm as he commented that the woman should have called 100, instead of police. Police is alert. She could have been saved. “This is an unfortunate incident. But why didn’t she call up 100? She was an educated woman,” the minister said which in a way shifts the blame on the victim.

The veterinarian went missing from Wednesday night while she was on her way from work. According to reports, she stopped at the Shamshabad toll booth, parked her bike there and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. When she came back, she found that her bike had a flat tyre. She made a call to her sister according to which a stranger offered her help but she was not comfortable. Police believe that the woman may have been raped before being murdered and burnt. Four people have been taken into custody, and police are trying to piece together details of the incident to establish their possible involvement.

The owner of a tyre repair shop nearby told police that a youth had brought a scooty between 9:30 pm and 10 pm. Since the family was unable to reach her, they lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 pm. The police found the charred body near Shadnagar on Thursday morning.

When police found the body, it was reported to be so badly burnt that her family members identified the body only by looking at her locket. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members.

The Centre on Friday said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in constant touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those involved in the woman’s murder are caught and punished.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future,” he told reporters outside Parliament. “On behalf of the central government, I am talking to the state government officials. The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them,” he said.

(With Agency Inputs)