New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the first time attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence on Friday. After being criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not attending the meetings, this was the Congress leader’s first appearance since he was nominated to the Committee last year after the Lok Sabha elections 2019 Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Giving Befitting Reply, CDS Bipin Rawat at Defence Panel Meet

If reports are to be believed, Gandhi, at the defence panel meet, questioned why different meals are served to jawans and officers stationed at the borders. Earlier in the past, this issue was raised by several soldiers, including Tej Bahadur Yadav who later had to face disciplinary action. Also Read - Hyderabad Doctors Perform India's First Double Lung Transplant on Covid-19 Patient

Soon after the meeting, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre over its approach to the dispute with China. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote,”The only “talk” to have with China is about restoration of ‘Status Quo Ante’ as of March 2020 (before the border crisis erupted). Prime Minister and Government of India refuse to take responsibility for pushing China out of our land. All other “talk” is worthless.” Also Read - Ladakh Tension: What Chinese Foreign Minister Told Jaishankar in Moscow During Crucial 2-hour Long Meeting?

Earlier in the day, he had claimed that the Chinese Army have occupied India’s land. “When exactly is GOI (government of India) planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an ‘Act of God’?” Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site, referring to to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ statement.