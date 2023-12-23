Here’s Why ‘Dry State’ Gujarat Giving Permission To Hotels & Clubs In GIFT City To Serve Liquor

People employed in GIFT City and authorized visitors will now be granted liquor permits, allowing them access to alcoholic beverages within the designated area.

Here's Why 'Dry State' Gujarat Giving Permission To Hotels & Clubs In GIFT City To Serve Liquor

Surat: In a major move, the Gujarat government has announced the lifting of the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), exempting it from the statewide prohibition. Notably, the state, also the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, has rigorously upheld a prohibition on the manufacturing, storing, and consuming of alcohol since its inception. The decision to exempt GIFT City from the ban marks a historic first in the state’s history.

Trending Now

Reason Behind The Major Decision

The Gujarat government’s decision to lift the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City is aimed at fostering a global business environment. Notably, GIFT City has evolved into a global financial and technological hub, attracting notable economic activities. The move aims to enhance facilities for global investors and international companies operating in the city.

You may like to read

As per the statement state prohibition department’s statement, the new norms allow people to ‘wine and dine’ in the GIFT City area, new agency PTI reported. After the exemption, Hotels, restaurants, and clubs, both existing and forthcoming, in the City area, will be allowed for wine and dine services. However, these outlets will not be permitted to sell liquor bottles to customers. Notably, the relaxation is given to cater people who are working in GIFT City and their official guests.

“Liquor access permits will be given to owners and employees of companies in the GIFT City, and temporary permits will be given to their visitors who can go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol,” the statement read, as quoted by PTI. However, Gujarat prohibition and excise department will keep an eye on the regulation of the import, storage, and sale of liquor in GIFT City.

Visitors To Gujarat Currently Can Purchase Liquor

The permit allows visitors to the state to purchase liquor from authorised outlets by obtaining a temporary permit. The exemption is made to meet the demands of the rapidly growing GIFT City.

Congress Slammed Govt’s Move To End Liquor Prohibition

The Congress party has opposed the state government’s decision, stating that it will impact the people of the Gujarat in a negative way.

“In Gandhinagar’s GIFT City, the alcohol ban is being lifted, and it’s been decided to remove the prohibition. Now people will consume it, and it will impact Gujarat in a negative way. No idea what kind of profit the Gujarat government is seeing in this,” PTI quoted Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil as saying.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.