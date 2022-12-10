Why Electing Sukhvinder Sukhu Ahead of Pratibha Singh As Himachal CM Is A Master Stroke By Congress

The decision was not that easy for the Congress party as several workers from Pratibha Singh camp protested the move and raised slogans against the party for ignoring her for the post of Chief Minister.

Sukhu was chosen over Pratibha Singh for the post of CM of Himachal Pradesh as he had the maximum support of MLAs.

New Delhi: The Congress high command on Saturday picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The grand old party chose Sukhu over state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh who is the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. The move is seen by many as a bold step as it reflects a shift from the norm and also shows that Congress is now willing to look beyond family politics.

The decision was not that easy for the Congress party as several workers from Pratibha Singh camp protested the move and raised slogans against the party for ignoring her for the post of Chief Minister.

Watch: Supporters Of Pratibha Singh Stage Protest Against Congress High Command

#WATCH | Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans in Shimla pic.twitter.com/zfeh5vODwp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Why Picking Sukhvinder Sukhu Over Pratibha Singh Is A Master Stroke

Sukhu comes from a modest family and used to run a milk corner in Shimla in his early days. Electing someone like him shows that the party rewards its grassroots-level workers and is not just about lobbies and dynastic politics. The story of Sukhu rising within the ranks is also very inspiring as he served as the party’s state unit president for a record six years from 2013 to 2019 despite being frequently at loggerheads with Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister.

A Departure From Dynastic Politics

Congress has always been accused of being a dynast as it always keeps individuals from big political families in the leadership group. Selecting Sukhu over Pratibha will be seen by many as a welcome change. The move will also boost the morale of the cadres so that they can also aspire to reach the top which would eventually help Congress rejuvenate itself.

Pratibha Singh Camp Not Happy With The Decision

Pratibha Singh’s camp was not at all happy with the decision as her followers showed their displeasure by holding protests and raising slogans against the party’s high command ahead of the CLP meeting. Pratibha Singh expressed her displeasure to central leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and Rajeev Shukla, according to media reports.

The Congress won 40 seats out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. The results were declared Thursday. The new chief minister will take oath Sunday.