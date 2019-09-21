New Delhi: Minutes after farmers from Uttar Pradesh said they are for the time being calling off their protest after the Central government agreed to five of their 15 demands, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said why the farmers are not being allowed to come to Delhi to voice their concern.

“Why is that the farmers are being prevented from entering Delhi to raise their demand? The BJP government in their campaign talked about the welfare of the farmers. Now that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are raising their demands for the payment of dues for sugarcane crop, loan waiver, and slash in electricity price, why is it not letting them speak,” Priyanka said in a tweet.

क्या कारण है कि किसानों को दिल्ली आकर अपनी माँग उठाने से रोक दिया जाता है? भाजपा सरकार अपने प्रचार में तो किसानों की भलाई बताती फिरती है? फिर जब उप्र का किसान कहता है कि उन्हें गन्ने का बकाया चाहिए, कर्जमाफी और बिजली के दाम में कटौती चाहिए तो उन्हें बोलने क्यों नहीं दिया जाता? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, over than 500 farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh had gathered at Ghazipur border and were planning to hold a protest march up to Kisan Ghat in Delhi to press forth their demands.

However, these farmers said they are calling off their strike for some time after the government agreed to some of their demands. Puran Singh, President of Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan, said the agitation has not been called off completely and they will meet PM Narendra Modi after 10 days for the remaining demands.

“Government has agreed to five of the fifteen demands. The agitation has not been called off, it is just a temporary arrangement. We will meet PM Modi after 10 days for the remaining demands,” Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan chief Puran Singh told ANI.

He said that the agitation will be completely called off if the government agrees to all of their demands. “If they (govt) agree to all of our demands we will call off the agitation and if not, we will start an agitation from Saharanpur again,” he added.

In the wake of the protest, barricades were put up and security forces were deployed at Ghazipur border in a bid to beef up security and to stop the agitating farmers from reaching the national capital.