New Delhi: Pandora Papers, one of the biggest ever leaks of financial documents, exposed the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories. The data was secured by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which has been working with nearly 150 media outlets including the BBC, The Guardian' newspaper in the UK and The Indian Express in India.

It spent more than a year structuring, researching and analyzing the more than 11.9 million records in the Pandora Papers leak. The task involved three main elements— journalists, technology and time.

What are Pandora Papers?

Involving over 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries, the Pandora Papers investigation is touted as the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration so far. The Pandora Papers are a sequel to a similar project released in 2016 called the “Panama Papers” compiled by the same journalistic group.

However, it is said to be more expensive, porting through nearly 3 terabytes of data — the equivalent of roughly 750,000 photos on a smartphone — leaked from 14 different service providers doing business in 38 different jurisdictions in the world. The records date back to the 1970s, but most of the files span from 1996 to 2020.

In contrast, the Panama Papers culled through 2.6 terabytes of data leaked by one now-defunct law firm called Mossack Fonseca that was located in the country that inspired that project’s nickname.

Why is it Called Pandora Papers?

It is being dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars. According to the report, many of the accounts were designed to evade taxes and conceal assets for other shady reasons,

More than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Pandora Papers investigation provides an unequaled perspective on how money and power operate in the 21st century (an era of widening authoritarianism and inequality), and how the rule of law has been bent and broken around the world by a system of financial secrecy enabled by the US and other wealthy nations.

The findings by ICIJ and its media partners spotlight how deeply secretive finance has infiltrated global politics — and offer insights into why governments and global organizations have made little headway in ending offshore financial abuses.

What’s exactly in the Pandora Papers?

The Pandora Papers investigation identified 956 companies in offshore havens tied to 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others. More than two-thirds of those companies were set up in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a jurisdiction long known as a key cog in the offshore system. According to a 2020 study by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, at least USD 11.3 trillion is held “offshore”.

Because of the complexity and secrecy of the offshore system, it’s not possible to know how much of that wealth is tied to tax evasion and other crimes and how much of it involves funds that come from legitimate sources and have been reported to proper authorities.

A document in the Pandora Papers shows that banks around the world helped their customers set up at least 3,926 offshore companies with the assistance of Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee, a Panamanian law firm led by a former ambassador to the US. The document shows that the firm — also known as Alcogal — set up at least 312 companies in the British Virgin Islands for clients of the American financial services giant Morgan Stanley.

The Pandora Papers investigation also highlights how Baker McKenzie, the largest law firm in the US, helped create the modern offshore system and continues to be a mainstay of this shadow economy. Baker McKenzie and its global affiliates have used their lobbying and legislation-drafting know-how to shape financial laws around the world. They have also profited from work done for people tied to fraud and corruption, reporting by ICIJ has found.

(With agency inputs)