New Delhi: India on Thursday abstained on a crucial vote to suspend Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, from the world organisation’s leading human rights body. The UN General Assembly had voted to adopt a draft resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes.Also Read - UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council After Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

The resolution titled Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council’ was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Those abstaining included Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE.

No permanent member of the UN Security Council has ever had its membership revoked from any organ of the world body. The UNHRC is a United Nations body whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world.

India’s diplomacy factor

India had abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly. “We do so for reasons of both substance and process,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the Explanation of Vote after the voting.

Tirumurti said India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option, he said. He reiterated that recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing.

“We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation,” he said.

The General Assembly resumed its Emergency Special Session after a request from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Japan, Liberia, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, on behalf of 27 members of the European Union.

The Human Rights Council consists of 47 Member States, elected directly and individually by secret ballot by the majority of the members of the General Assembly.

The General Assembly, by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, may suspend the rights of membership in the Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights. Abstentions do not count and the resolution required two-thirds of yes/no votes to be adopted.

Tirumurti said that it is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.

India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights, right from the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken fully respecting due process, as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the United Nations.”

The Assembly voted on the draft resolution that decides to suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation. Russia’s current membership on the Council ends in December 2023.

India-Russia trade talks

India has come under pressure to chose sides as US threatened India with ‘consequences’ for continuing trade relations with Russia. The government on Thursday said that the country is very open about its special economic relationship with the Russians and that it shouldn’t be assigned a ‘political colouring’.

Pointing out the hypocrisy of the Western countries in continuing their energy and fertilizer imports from Russia, while asking other countries to reduce theirs, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing, “As regards who is trading with Russia… and what consequences are on that,” Bagchi said while referring to Western countries, “Let me just emphasize that energy flows are continuing, fertilizer purchases have been insulated, there are other examples also.”

Notably, the US itself has increased its oil imports from Russia over the past few weeks by as much as 43 per cent, reaching 100,000 barrels per day. “We have established economic relations with Russia, our focus is on stabilising these established economic relations in the current circumstances, and we have been very open about it, we have been saying the requirement and the need to stabilize it given the difficulties,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Answering a question about the pressure from the western countries on India for its trade with Russia, he said, “Don’t think there’s any such pressure. Talks of sanctions going on but it’s not on the entire trade. A lot of trade is going on, trade of oil too. Our focus is to maintain and stabilise our established economic relations with Russia.”

(With inputs from Agencies)