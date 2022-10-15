World Students’ Day: World Students’ Day is mainly celebrated in Inda on October 15 every year to remember the contribution of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of education. World Students’ Day is regarded as a significant event because it marks the birthday of the former Indian President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The United Nations in 2010 marked October 15 to honour the late former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam.Also Read - Kerala Man, Who Was Seen Decorating Former President Abdul Kalam's Statue With Flowers, Murdered

The former president was so dedicated to teaching that he went back to his teaching profession on the very next day after completing his term as the 11th President of India. “If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means ‘First Attempt In Learning. End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means ‘Effort Never Dies.’ If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means ‘Next Opportunity’, So let’s be positive,” he said. Also Read - TN govt to set up college in Rameswaram, named after Kalam

This year’s theme for World Students’ Day is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”. Also Read - Shivakumara swami, a saga of service to society

Why Do We Celebrate World Students’ Day?

To highlight the importance of education

To emphasize the Fundamental Right to Education

It commemorates the brilliant work of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society. pic.twitter.com/vPwICWxA3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

The former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. He pursued his aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology and joined Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Kalam became India’s most famous nuclear scientist and was known as the ‘Missile Man of India’. He played a crucial role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

Dr Kalam was awarded India’s highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India. Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.