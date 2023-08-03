Home

Why India Imposed Restrictions On Import Of Laptops And Will Prices Of MacBooks, Other Laptops Increase?

The Centre in a statement said the move will also curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and Korea.

Industry experts have flagged apprehensions that it could lead to price rise of these instruments.

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing. The Centre in a statement said the move will also curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and Korea. A senior government official told PTI that the importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments.

Why India Imposed Restrictions On Import Of Laptops?

The official went on to say that there are a variety of reasons for imposing such restrictions, but the primary reason is “to ensure that the security of citizens is fully safeguarded”.

“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers… is ‘restricted’ with immediate effect,” it said.

He stated that the idea is not to ban imports but to regulate the inbound shipments of these goods.

The official further said that “safety is the top most priority” of the government and the move is in compliance with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He also stated that internet penetration is increasing in the country in a bigger way and in this background Indian citizens need to have an environment and ecosystem, where they are not exposed to machines or instruments which might have security risks.

“Some of the hardwares could potentially have security related issues and could compromise sensitive and personal data, we have taken into account few of those goods,” he added.

An importer can apply for a license from August 4. The trader should have to be a regular importer to get a license.

Will It Have an Impact on Domestic Prices of Laptops?

Replying to a query that if the move would have an impact on domestic prices, the official said “no”. However, industry experts have flagged apprehensions that it could lead to price rise of these instruments.

Even as the implication of the import restriction on laptops will be clear in the coming days, now it can be said that the prices of the current laptops that are out in the market will increase. This is primarily because, in the short run, the import restriction is bound to create a scarcity in the market as there will be higher demand and less supply.

Although companies like Apple and Lenovo have not changed the prices of the existing laptops that are already in the Indian market, the import restriction is likely to impact the sales and discounts that retailers and companies offer from time to time. If the demand will go up, the retailers will have no incentive to offer any discounts on the laptops.

Restrictions Not Applicable To Imports Under Baggage Rules

These curbs are also not applicable to imports under baggage rules, under which one old and a new laptop is allowed in a baggage.

Over and above this, exemptions from import licensing requirements are also provided for import of one laptop, tablet, personal computer, or ultra small form factor computer which are purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier.

The Centre has taken several steps to boost domestic manufacturing of electronic items such as rolling out of the production-linked incentive scheme and increasing customs duties on the number of electronic components.

