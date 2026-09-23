Why Indian travellers should look beyond the usual: Nicaragua, Greece, Sri Lanka make their case at WION Tourism Summit 2026

At the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026, diplomats highlighted how Indian travellers could consider tourism options while keeping several aspects of cultural and sustainable tourism in mind.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/why-indian-travellers-should-look-beyond-the-usual-nicaragua-greece-sri-lanka-make-their-case-at-wion-tourism-summit-2026-8529348/ Copy

Sri Lanka is trying to attract more Indians to travel to the island nation. Image Credit: WION

At the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026, diplomats from Nicaragua, Greece, and Sri Lanka pitched their countries as promising destinations for Indian tourists, showcasing everything from volcanoes and untouched nature to island-hopping and long-standing civilizational links. However, they acknowledged that connectivity remains a hurdle to strengthening tourism ties with India, while urging Indian travellers to consider cultural and sustainable tourism when choosing their destinations.

How to travel to Nicaragua from India?

When asked if there is a direct flight between his country to New Delhi, Nadeska Cuthbert, Ambassador of Nicaragua to India, said, “As of now, we don’t have a direct flight to Nicaragua from India, or to Central America more broadly.” He further said that a lot of effort has been made to increase tourism.

Speaking at the WION iconic Tourism Summit, he said, “Nicaragua is smaller than India, but it has abundant nature and forests, and its people are incredible, much like our culture. We are looking to build eco-tourism and sustainable tourism to protect and preserve both our culture and our nature. We definitely want more Indians to visit the country and see our volcanoes, try sandboarding, and go snorkelling at some of our sites. All of this can be experienced in a very short period of time.”

Also Read |WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Kapil Mishra seeks ideas to make Delhi International tourism hub, outlines future plans

Cuthbert also spoke on how Indians visiting the country will actually open doors for other South American countries and the Caribbean as well. He said, “Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras share a lot in common. We have beautiful natural resources along with wonderful people. Nicaragua is unique and authentic; this is because of our people, our culture, and our thriving economy.”

Greece becomes major part of Indian travellers dream

When the Greek Ambassador to India, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, was asked whether they have a direct flight facility from India, he said that the two countries began a direct flight in January 2026. He further said, “We have witnessed 40,000 people using that flight, and traffic between the two nations has increased.”

Also Read | WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: What’s India’s tourism future? Key voices to discuss

Speaking on interest in Greece among Indians, he said, “Interest among Indians in visiting Greece has always been there, and the number of people visiting Greece after the launch of the flight has grown by 28 per cent. Greece is not just a destination for summer and the sea; you can visit during other seasons too, and explore other locations, as the country is full of islands. There are also many mountains to explore.”

Is Sri Lanka trying different methods to attract Indian tourists?

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Mahishini Colonne, said that Sri Lanka is trying to attract more and more Indians to travel to the island nation. He said travelling to Lanka requires an electronic travel authorisation, which is free. One of the ways in which Sri Lanka is making travel easier is through the introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been in operation in Sri Lanka since 2024, and it has made things much easier for Indians. Beyond that, we are continuing to work on attracting more Indian tourists in the future.”