New Delhi: With hashtag #ArrestBillGates, netizens on Sunday came down heavily on Microsoft founder Bill Gates for allegedly funding a program of testing and sterilising indigenous vaccines on tribal children in 2009 through his NGO Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). Also Read - Covid Vaccines, Charity: How Melinda Gates Plans to Spend Life After Divorce From Bill Gates

A report in India’s quarterly journal GreatGameIndia claimed that a Seattle-based NGO, Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), funded by BMGF carried out trials for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine on over 14,000 tribal girls (between 10-14 years) in 2009 in Khammam district of Telangana. Also Read - Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce Update: Talks Began in 2019 About 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

The report stated that 2 types of HPV vaccines– Gardasil by Merck and Cervarix by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) were used in the project which was directly funded by BMGF on the tribal girls. HPV vaccine aims to prevent cervical cancer. Also Read - Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Divorce: Reason Behind The High-Profile Split That Shook Everyone

The GreatGameIndia article “How Bill Gates Funded NGO PATH Killed Tribal Girls In India In Unauthorised Clinical Trials” further claimed that after vaccination, many of the participating children fell ill and seven of them died. The report published on May 25 claimed that most of the girls’ parents were unaware of the trials as they lived in government-run hostels.

Netizens React Arrest Bill Gates is trending in India.#ArrestBillGates pic.twitter.com/Z2UYhGHxCH — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) May 29, 2021

Earlier this month, the mega-billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing because their 27-year marriage has “irretrievably broken”.