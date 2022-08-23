New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the yoga guru why is he accusing allopathy doctors. While hearing a petition filed by Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns by Ramdev against allopathic medicines and doctors, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar said, “He popularised Yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems.”Also Read - China Plans to Resume Student Visas For Indian Students After Over 2 Years. Read Details

“RAMDEV ACCUSING DOCTORS, AS IF THEY WERE KILLERS”

When informed about Ramdev's advertisement in the media against allopathy, the Chief Justice said, "What is the guarantee that Ayurveda will cure all diseases". The CJI also did not mince any words in criticising Ramdev for deriding other medicine systems and added that he is accusing doctors, as if they were "killers".

CENTRE SHOULD RESTRAIN RAMDEV

The Chief Justice told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take instructions on misleading advertisements by Patanjali. He emphasized Ramdev must exercise restraint while abusing modern medicine systems, like allopathy. The bench asked Mehta, how can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in the media that allopathic doctors are killers? The bench said, "What is this?…It is better the Centre restrains him."

WHAT DID IMA COUNSEL TELL SUPREME COURT

The counsel appearing for the Indian Medical Association (IMA) pointed at the advertisements, where Ramdev had made disparaging statements against allopathy. He added that representations were made to the authorities but there was no response, and citing advertisements, the counsel added that ‘they say that doctors were taking allopathy, but still they died due to Covid’. “If this goes on unabated…then it will cause serious prejudice to us,” said advocate Prabhas Bajaj, representing the IMA.

Earlier last week, the Delhi High Court had asked Baba Ramdev to refrain from making misleading claims about Ayurveda.

“You are welcome to have your followers, you’re welcome to have your disciples, you’re welcome to have people who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what the official…”, single bench of the High Court had observed, while hearing a suit filed by a group of allopathic doctors.