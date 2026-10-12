Why is CJI Surya Kant not meeting Rahul Gandhi? He says, ‘doors of SC open to all’ – What’s the reason?

Rahul Gandhi had written to the CJI Surya Kant seeking a meeting with him between 4 and 5 pm on Monday.

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Why is CJI Surya Kant not meeting Rahul Gandhi? He says, ‘Doors of SC open to all’ – What’s the reason?

Surya Kant Revealed Why He Isn’t Meeting Rahul Gandhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday reacted to why he is not meeting the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. He declined to disclose the reasons behind his decision to not meet Gandhi, saying that he is maintaining the confidentiality of the conversation through letters exchanged between them in recent days. Recently, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Kant requesting him to meet the Opposition leaders between 4 and 5 pm today. During the meeting, Gandhi had planned to hand over a memorandum demanding an end to ‘vote chori’ and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA Bloc’s protest march and their demand to meet him, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant says, “I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet…” He also says, “The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law.” — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

What Did CJI Surya Kant Say?

On being asked about his decision to decline the meeting request, CJI Kant stated that he had received the letter on Sunday and had replied to it the same night.

“I received the letter yesterday, so I replied to it last night. I have given some reasons in the letter on the basis of which I expressed my inability to meet him,” Kant said. He made the remarks after attending an NHRC event focused on human rights and access to water.

When media persons asked the CJI to elaborate on his reasons, he refused to reveal the contents he wrote in the letter. “I would request you to ask him about the contents of that letter. I have maintained its confidentiality,” he said, speaking to ANI news agency.

‘Doors Of Supreme Court Open To All’

On being asked how elected representatives should take their concerns forward, Kant said the doors of the country’s top court is open to everyone.

“The doors of the Supreme Court are open to all. Anyone can approach us with a petition, whether an ordinary citizen or a member of an elected body,” he said.

He said every countryman has the right to approach the Supreme Court, and the judiciary is established to hear their grievances and resolve them in accordance with the law.

“Every citizen of India has the right to come to us. We will hear their problems in accordance with the law and ensure that they receive whatever relief they are entitled to,” the CJI said.

However, the CJI refused to comment on the situation in Delhi and the protests, saying it is a law and order issue.