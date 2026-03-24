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Why is India lockdown again trending after PM Modi hints at covid-like preparedness?

Why is ‘India lockdown again’ trending after PM Modi hints at covid-like preparedness?

Is India going to face a 'lockdown again'? Scroll down to know the truth.

Why is 'India lockdown again' trending after PM Modi hints at covid-like preparedness? (Image: AI generated)

India lockdown again: Lockdown has become a hot topic for users after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the ‘COVID-19-like preparedness’ on Friday. This has sparked curiosity and fear among the people, as they can’t stop searching for terms like ‘Lockdown news’ and ‘India lockdown again’. This comes after PM Modi talked about the West Asia conflict on Monday in the Lok Sabha. Here, we take you through all the details about what exactly is happening.

What did PM Modi say about the ongoing conflict?

“The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. Therefore, we have to stay ready, we have to stay united. We stood united and faced such circumstances during Covid pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength,” said PM Modi in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the need to stay prepared to face the crisis.

COVID-like lockdown in India again?

COVID-19 is a painful memory for most people in India. It’s because almost every individual was confined to their homes with shops closed as the deadly virus was rapidly increasing. With reports of deaths and a deficiency of oxygen cylinders, some people had a bad time fighting the crisis.

However, there’s no official confirmation or statement from the Indian government’s side, which clearly states that India will witness a lockdown-like situation again.

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Why is lockdown news trending?

The reason behind the news being on the recent trends is people’s fear and curiosity during the times of the LPG crisis in India. As the West Asia conflict is escalating, the Strait of Hormuz has been affected. India remained 60 per cent dependent on LPG imports, out of which 90 per cent came through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

However, the Indian government, as per reports, has directed the domestic LPG production to be increased by 25 per cent. This step may help in fighting the situation of the LPG crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a statement in the Lok Sabha, hinting at the West Asia conflict, which many reports are associating with the LPG crisis in India. However, a noteworthy point is that there’s no official statement or confirmation about ‘lockdown news’ from the government’s side.

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