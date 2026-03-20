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Why is India witnessing rains in March? what is Pakistan, Afghanistans connection? 1000-km-long rain band explained

Why is India witnessing rains in March? what is Pakistan, Afghanistan’s connection? 1000-km-long rain band explained

Incessant rain and the chilly winds in North India, especially in March when the summer is setting in, have left people scratching their heads. The change in weather is a result of the 1,000 km-long r

Why is India witnessing rains in March? what is Pakistan, Afghanistan’s connection? 1000-km-long rain band explained

Incessant rain and the chilly winds in North India, especially in March when the summer is setting in, have left people scratching their heads. The change in weather is a result of the 1,000 km-long rain band that is sweeping across North India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The rain belt has been driven by an unusual western disturbance that promises more rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the days ahead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the Delhi-NCR for the next few days.

Here is a look at the 1,000 km rain band.

Why has the weather changed?

The weather in North India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan has taken a turn ahead of the harsh summer season. For the last few days, these countries that usually face extreme heat in the month of March have been witnessing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

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The change in weather is due to the western disturbances that typically bring rain and snow from the western directions during the winter months. But this one is special not only because of the direction but also because of the shape it has formed.

A 1,000 km-long belt has formed over the countries that have received untimely rainfall.

What is the 1,000 km-long belt?

Usually, the western disturbances travel in curved form, moving from western stretches, especially in the Mediterranean Sea, and moving in the northeast direction. This brings snowfall and cold waves in the winter months.

This time is different as the disturbance is moving in a straight line stretching from Afghanistan through Pakistan and even into India. This straight line formation amplifies storm intensity, leading to heavy downpours, lightning and fierce winds. The shape includes a straight low-pressure line or trough that stretches thousands of kilometres in a perfectly direct line.

In a straight trough, the low-pressure area holds a straight course over a vast distance, leading to heavy rain and storms.

What is the IMD forecast?

Northern and northwestern states, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim, among others, have been receiving heavy rainfall in the last few days. Intense rainfall is also expected over Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, among others.

IMD had issued moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty wind along with possible hail in northwest India till March 20. Residents have been advised to check updates on the weather and check official IMD updates. They have been asked to prepare for strong winds as this moisture-rich system underscores shifting weather patterns across the region.

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