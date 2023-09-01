Why is President Murmu’s Visit To Chhattisgarh Significant Ahead Of Assembly Polls? Know Here

Will President Murmu's Visit To Chhattisgarh Prove To Be A Game Changer For BJP?

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. Murmu’s visit to the state ahead of the Assembly polls holds a significance as the BJP, which is in the Opposition, is hoping that this would strengthen its appeal among tribal community. The President, who herself is the first person from a tribal community to occupy the top position, is expected to make special impression to reach out to the tribal communities in the state. Thought electoral benefits in the tribal dominated areas still remain in doubt for the BJP, the party still hopes that her presence in the state will yield them electoral benefits.

According to a Government report, Chhattisgarh has a population of around 30 million and around 34 per cent are Scheduled Tribes (STs), 12 per cent are Scheduled Castes (SCs), and over 50 per cent are Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Therefore, there is a sizable amount of tribal population that is present in the state which is why her visit holds importance. And as the state election is scheduled to held later this year, various reports suggested that the Congress is projected to win 48-54 seats while the BJP may finish short of a majority with 35 to 41 seats. So, building the gap of this 10-12 votes is important for the BJP to overcome the congress and Murmu’s presence in the state may change the game for the party.

Murmu’s Chhattisgarh Visit

Yesterday Murmu arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which she will visited two temples and is also scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur. She will also interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Chhattisgarh at Raj Bhavan, in Raipur today.

She graced the State-level launch of the theme “The Year of Positive Change” of Brahma Kumaris at Raipur. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, today, we are living in the era of technology. But it is necessary to spend some time away from electronic gadgets. This is very important for our physical as well as mental health, she added. The President urged all to develop their inner strength, keep doing positive work, and stay with positive thoughts and good company. She advised to be in the company of such people who inspire to follow the right path. Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion.

