New Delhi: As vaccine shortage soars in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today lashed out at the Centre and asked why the country was not buying vaccines as the fight against the deadly pandemic continues. Kejriwal said the Centre can’t leave the task of procuring vaccines on states, adding that both the states and the government need to work together like ‘Team India’.In an online briefing, Kejriwal claimed India delayed starting its vaccination programme by six months. “Why isn’t this country buying vaccines? We can’t leave it on states. Our country is at war against Covid19. If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own? Will UP buy its own tanks or Delhi its own arms,” Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read - Sputnik V Manufacturers Agreed to Supply Anti-Covid Vaccine to Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal asserted that Delhi has no vaccines for the 18-44 age group for the last four days. “There’s no vaccine in Delhi; for 4 days vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group are shut & not just here but across India, several centres are shut. Today when we should have opened new centres, but now we are also shutting the existing ones, which is not good,” he added.

“This is the time to unite and work for both State and Centre, and not work separately. We need to work as Team India. It’s the Centre’s responsibility to provide vaccine, not States. If we delay it more, don’t know how many more lives will be lost,” he further stated.

Delhi today reported 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities, with the positivity rate further declining to 1.93 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin. Notably, this is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

“Positivity down to 1.93% and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted. Delhi had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 per cent. According to the latest health bulletin, the 130 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,695. On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate was 2.52 per cent. On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data. A total of 77,103 tests, including 53,542 RT-PCR tests and 23,561 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Wednesday. The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,21,477.

(With agency inputs)