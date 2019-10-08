New Delhi: A day after the embargo on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was lifted, the National Conference slammed the Centre for the half-hearted move as holiday-makers won’t be able to venture into the Valley unless the communication blockade is lifted. On Monday, J&K governor Satya Pal Malik directed lifting of an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley owing to a terror threat. The withdrawal comes to effect from October 10.

“How can tourists venture out to the Valley where they will remain cut off from their families and the rest of the world in absence of mobile telephony and internet — the basic modes of modern-day communication?” asked an NC spokesperson in a statement, as reported by PTI.

He said the deprivation of telecommunication facilities has caused enormous difficulties to the Valley residents, who feel like having been pushed to the “stone age”.

“The closure of business establishments and breakdown of economic activity in Kashmir will come in the way of restoration of normalcy, as the people are feeling insecure,” he said.

“The sense of insecurity has hugely jeopardised the academics from primary to higher education level,” he added.

“Apart from providing some sort of respite to the locals, such initiatives would go a long way in the restoration of tourism, the mainstay of people directly and indirectly,” the spokesperson said.

A delegation of NC members met Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah as they were detained since the abrogation of Article 370.

Schools have reportedly reopened in the Valley while colleges will also open from October 10, according to reports.

