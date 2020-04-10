New Delhi: Terming the practice of specifically mentioning the name of the Nizamuddin Markaz in its health bulletin as “thoughtless”, the Delhi Minorities Commission has asked the Health Secretary to stop the practice which is “feeding into the Islamophobic agenda”. Chairman of the commission Zafarul Islam Khan said in his letter “Your bulletins of coronavirus victims are showing a separate column ‘Markaz Masjid’. Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobic agenda of the lap media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country.” Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

He alleged that as a result, “Muslims are being attacked in various areas, calls are being made for their social boycott, one boy has been lynched in the North-West Delhi village of Harewali, others attacked.” Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

The minority commission said that WHO has said that countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria. Also Read - Time to Use PM's Soft Power of 'Namaste Trump': Congress on Indians Losing Jobs in US Amid COVID-19

The Union health ministry said in its advisory on April,8: “Despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In a situation of distress, the patient and the family need support and cooperation.” Further, the advisory requested citizens to “never spread names or identity of those affected or under quarantine or their locality on the social media”.