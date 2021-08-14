New Delhi:‘Mixing two different vaccines of COVID-19 is a very risky decision and it is must be discouraged’, Chairman of Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla affirmed, when asked to comment on a recent ICMR study that showed that combining two Covid-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine.Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to Get Nod Soon? WHO Official to Meet Health Minister Today

"I am against the mixing of vaccines. If mixing is done and results are not good then vaccine manufacturers will blame each other for results. First of all, the vaccine authority will never give full approval because it is a very risky decision and it is a waste of time. When one vaccine is working why should we mix it up and cause complications? We should completely discourage this", he said while interacting with media persons after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune.

Notably, a study by ICMR involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as the second in Siddarthnagar Uttar Pradesh found that immunisation with a cocktail of Covishield and Covaxin was safe, and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regimen.

“We compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of them (18 individuals) against that of those receiving either Covishield or Covaxin. Lower and similar adverse events following immunisation in all three groups underlined the safety of the combination vaccine-regime. Immunogenicity profile against Alpha, Beta and Delta variants in the heterologous group was superior and IgG antibody and neutralising antibody response of the participants was also significantly higher compared to that in the homologous groups,” the study stated.