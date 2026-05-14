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Why more commuters are choosing these apps after PM Modis carpooling appeal amid fuel crisis

Why more commuters are choosing these apps after PM Modi’s carpooling appeal amid fuel crisis

Adopting simple habits can help cut fuel expenses significantly, and carpooling is one solution many people are now considering.

Apps that will allow you to carpool in India easily. Representational Image

India is in the middle of a petrol and diesel crisis, especially after the rising concerns about fuel. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public to switch to alternatives in a bid to lower the consumption of fuels. He suggested working from home on some days while carpooling on others, using the metro and other public transport.

Adopting simple habits can help cut fuel expenses significantly, and carpooling is one solution many people are now considering. Those who travel daily for work or cover long distances can benefit from shared rides. Let’s check out a few apps that can help you find carpools and reduce travel costs.

What is carpooling?

When people heading in the same direction share one car, it is known as carpooling. Imagine three office-goers living in the same locality choosing to travel together instead of driving separately. It helps save petrol, reduces travel expenses, eases traffic congestion, and lowers parking stress, which is why the trend is growing rapidly across big cities.

List of apps that provide easy carpooling

BlaBlaCar – This app can be especially useful for intercity travel, such as Delhi to Jaipur or Mumbai to Pune. Users can reserve seats in shared private cars and also view reviews of drivers before booking. The rides are generally more comfortable and cost-effective compared to buses and taxis, which is why the app is gaining traction among people planning weekend trips.

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Quick Ride – Daily office commuters, particularly those working in IT companies, may find this app very convenient. It includes safety features like government ID and office email verification, while also offering carpooling, bikepooling, live ride matching, and cashless transactions. The platform has gained strong popularity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Also Read: Employee’s Brutal Response To Company’s ‘No Work From Home’ Policy Goes Viral

sRide – Popular among regular office commuters, this app offers verified corporate accounts along with live ride tracking, in-app messaging, and digital payment options, including UPI. It also supports bikepooling, and several users say it can reduce commuting expenses by up to 70 per cent.

Hope – Focused on urban daily commuters, this app provides verified corporate profiles, intelligent route matching, secure in-app communication and low-cost shared rides. It has been gaining popularity, especially among users in Bengaluru.

PM Modi calls for using public transport, carpooling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to adopt wide-ranging lifestyle and consumption changes as part of a national effort to conserve foreign exchange and reduce the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict and global energy crisis.

These include cutting fuel use, prioritising public transport and postponing foreign travel, to name a few. Addressing a public event in Secunderabad, PM Modi said that rising global energy prices and supply chain disruptions required ‘collective restraint’ and a ‘duty-first’ approach from citizens.

Also Read: What is Office Peacocking? It makes employees come to office on their own, and companies have found effective way to prevent Work From Home

“But friends, when the supply chain continues to be in crisis, no matter what measures we take, the difficulties only increase. Therefore, now we must fight unitedly, keeping the country and Mother India first. We must remember that patriotism is not just about dying for the country. Living for the country and fulfilling our duties to the country is also patriotism,” he said.

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