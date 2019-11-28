New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a foreign tour and his aircraft needs to take a halt for technical reasons, PM Modi takes bath at airport terminals, union home minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha highlighting the frugal lifestyle of the PM, as he was replying to the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

“In his personal and public life, Mr Modi has followed a very disciplined regimen. For instance, whenever Mr Modi goes on a state visit abroad, he takes less than 20 per cent staff with him. Similarly, for the official delegation, he has discouraged using a large number of cars. Earlier officials were using separate cars…. now they use a bus or a large vehicle,” he said.

“For some, security cover has been a status symbol. For some, security has become a trivial issue where norms are violated at will. But let’s follow the example of Modiji who adheres to the security norms and protocols,” the home minister said.

In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was told that an expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign engagements in the past three years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)