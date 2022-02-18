New Delhi: For the very first time, the Ministry of Health has clarified why no foreign vaccine-making company could enter India and set up a manufacturing plant here at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. The reason behind this was the stubborn behaviour and money-mindedness of foreign pharma firms, said the Health Ministry.Also Read - Taj Mahotsav 2022: Date, Venue, Ticket Price And Everything You Need To Know

“Major vaccine-making companies like Moderna and Pfizer perceived India as a huge market for their drugs and they never thought India would be able to vaccinate its over 1.16 crore population on its own, the Health Ministry said. However, India was not only able to make its own vaccine against the coronavirus, but export it to other countries as well,” it said. Also Read - Covid Airborne Particles Can Travel About 200 Feet, Reveals Study

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya made these revelations at the launch of a book on Friday. The book called ‘A Nation To Protect: Leading India Through The COVID Crisis’ has been penned by Priyam Gandhi-Mody and is an account of the government and people of India dealing with the notorious virus and its inflictions. The book was launched by Mandaviya along with Professor Shamika Ravi (Economist) and Dr VK Paul (member of NITI Aayog). Also Read - Moderna's Omicron Specific Booster Likely to be Ready by August

In a follow-up discussion moderated by Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who was managing the book launch event, asked the Health Minister why no foreign pharma company was able to manufacture a COVID vaccine in India to which Dr Mandaviya made the above observations. Up until now, the Health Ministry has been giving only diplomatic answers to this query, but for the very first time, the Union minister elaborated on the issue.

“The Indian government wanted foreign companies to set up manufacturing plants for their vaccines on Indian soil, but none of them were willing to do so. Moreover, they wished to impose a number of terms and conditions for supplying their jabs to India. So it was a hard decision for India to go for fully indigenous vaccines, but we were able to do it and do it successfully,” the minister added.

The two vaccines, which have been prominently used to inoculate Indian population during the three waves of pandemic — Covishield and Covaxin — both have been manufactured here only. The Centre has allowed two more foreign vaccines — Russia’s Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine — both of which are being made by Indian pharma companies.

(With inputs from Zee News reporter – Pooja Makkar)