Why non-local workers remain on terror groups’ radar in Jammu and Kashmir?

Unidentified terrorists shot dead two labourers working at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. The killings have renewed concerns over attacks on non-local workers in the region. Officials and security analysts believe the targeting of migrants is part of a changing militant strategy that has emerged in the years following the abrogation of Article 370.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/why-non-local-workers-remain-on-terror-groups-radar-in-jammu-and-kashmir-8490522/ Copy

Terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir have been targeting non-locals for a long time now. Representational Image

Two labourers were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. They worked at a brick kiln were fired upon by unidentified terrorists. These killings have brought the focus back on terrorist groups targeting non-local labourers. However, this strategy is part of a broader evolution in militant tactics following the abrogation of Article 370.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killing of the labourers and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. The LG has directed the security forces to intensify operations in the area to neutralise the terrorists involved in the attack.

Let us take a closer look at why terrorist groups are targeting non-locals.

Why are terror outfits targeting non-locals?

Terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir have been targeting non-locals for a long time now. There are a number of reasons for this discrimination.

Opposing resettlement: Terrorist outfits target non-local workers, business owners, and minority communities primarily to resist post-Article 370 policies that allow outside residency, land ownership, and employment. By killing vulnerable civilians, these groups attempt to instil widespread fear, prevent perceived demographic shifts, derail economic integration, and signal political defiance against central government measures meant to stabilize and integrate the region.

Economic sabotage: Terrorist outfits target non-local workers and traders to disrupt key economic sectors like construction, agriculture, and retail. Because Kashmir relies heavily on migrant labor, driving them away stalls development projects, paralyses local businesses, and creates chaos. This economic sabotage aims to derail integration, challenge central claims of post-2019 stability, and project continued instability in the region.

Also Read | Non-locals killing returns to Valley after 2024? 3 deaths reported in 10 days as two more labourers killed by terrorists in Kulgam

Demographic resistance: Terrorist outfits target non-local workers and residents to resist post-Article 370 laws that allow outsiders to acquire land, residency, and employment. By launching targeted attacks on vulnerable civilians, these groups aim to instill widespread fear, deter outside settlement, and block perceived demographic changes, maintaining political defiance against central efforts to integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India.

Creating fear: Non-local workers and civilians are used to generate widespread terror with minimal risk. Because security forces have crippled major militant operations, targeting defenseless individuals offers high visibility. Instilling this fear deters outside labor and investment, paralyses daily life, signals defiance against central authorities, and attempts to project an illusion of strength and continued instability.

Shift in terror tactics

There has been a shift in the tactics used by terrorists in recent years. From using targeted killing to hybrid militancy, here’s a look at their techniques.

Hybrid militancy: Several terrorist organisations use ‘hybrid militants’, namely un-indexed, part-time operatives using concealed small arms, to target non-local civilians without alerting security networks. These un-profiled individuals carry out surprise attacks and immediately melt back into civilian life. This tactic allows terror groups to bypass heavy intelligence surveillance, instill widespread panic, and create fear among non-local workers.

Targeted killings: Targeted killings are used against non-local workers and minorities as a low-cost, high-visibility tactic. Because heavy security grids make large-scale ambushes difficult, hit-and-run attacks on soft, undefended civilians allow militants to operate with minimal risk. This strategy instills widespread panic, drives out essential migrant labor, deters outside integration, and projects an illusion of operational strength.

Urban and guerrilla warfare: Terrorist outfits utilise urban and guerrilla tactics, such as hit-and-run ambushes, close-range pistol attacks, and quick dispersal into dense civilian areas, to target vulnerable non-locals. By exploiting crowded urban settings and asymmetric warfare, militants inflict panic while avoiding direct confrontation with security forces, ensuring high-visibility fear, driving away essential migrant labor, and frustrating intelligence networks.

Psychological warfare: Terrorist outfits employ psychological warfare by executing selective, high-impact killings of non-local workers to maximize collective panic. By targeting defenseless individuals, these groups amplify fear far beyond the immediate scene through social media and word-of-mouth. This calculated dread aims to trigger mass exoduses of labor, disrupt daily economic life, and project state inability to ensure civilian safety.

Also Read | Anantnag attack: Massive crackdown starts in Kashmir as 3500 OGWs rounded up, houses of active LeT terrorists demolished

How are government, security forces responding?

The security forces have been responding with measured steps. Firstly, security forces have launched specific search and termination campaigns, such as Operation Mahadev, to track and eliminate terrorists involved in civilian killings. Meanwhile, the government has adopted a proactive doctrine, which includes conducting precision strikes on terror training camps across the border, such as Operation Sindoor.

Authorities are using the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest Over Ground Workers (OGWs), seize properties of terror sympathisers, and cancel government contracts for those supporting militants. A comprehensive security strategy involving area domination, multi-level deployment, and the use of advanced surveillance technology like drones and sensors is being implemented to destroy the terror network. The administration provides immediate relief through ex-gratia payments (such as Rs 16 lakh for the Kulgam victim’s family) and directs security forces to intensify operations following any attack.