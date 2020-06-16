New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on a PIL seeking direction to all insurance companies to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty Were Going to Feature in Their First Film Together?

The top court, while agreeing to examine the issue, sought replies on why insurance cover should be extended to those dealing with mental health issues. The court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The development amid the ongoing debate over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is alleged to have been depressed before his apparent suicide on June 14.

The PIL filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal argues that despite Section 21 of Mental Health Care Act 2017 specifically stating it, followed by an IRDA order in August 2018, none of the insurance companies are complying with it. The petitoner had urged the apex court to direct the Centre, IRDA to issue direction to all insurance companies to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness.

Furthermore, the petition contended that despite Sec 21 (4) of Mental Health Act stating it, followed by August 2018 IRDA order, the insurance companies are not complying, and there is no provision yet to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness.