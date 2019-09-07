Bengaluru: PM Narendra Modi, who was interacting with dozens of students from across the country at the headquarters of ISRO was asked for tips to become the President of India.”My aim is to become President of India so what steps I should follow,” asked a student, selected by ISRO ‘Space Quiz’ competition to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon’s surface.

Responding to the boy, PM Modi asked him why he doesn’t aim to become the Prime Minister instead. “Why President? Why not Prime Minister?” replied the Prime Minister.

#WATCH Bengaluru: "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?", says PM Modi when a student, selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with him, asks him, ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' pic.twitter.com/rhSlY1tMc4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

During the brief interaction, the Prime Minister also told the students to “aim big in life and divide targets into small parts. Go for achieving these small goals. Forget about what you missed and never let disappointment enter in the way.”

“What will you tell people back home,” PM Modi asked a student. She replied that she would say communication to Chandrayaan’s lander, Vikram, was lost.

Besides, the PM also motivated the students by giving autographs and posing for selfies with all the students before he left the ISRO HQ.

Communication with Vikram lander lost

The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the far side of the lunar surface. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced that communication with Vikram lander was lost at 2.1 km from the Lunar surface.

“Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced.