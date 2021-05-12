Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said asked the Union government why not start door-to-door vaccination proactively when the lives of senior citizens are concerned. The High Court also said that if the Union government had started a door-to-door vaccination programme for senior citizens a few months back, then lives of many of them, including prominent persons, could have been saved. Also Read - Over 50 Black Fungus Cases Detected in MP, State to Establish Special Treatment Units For Patients

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked the Union government why not pro-actively start this programme when the lives of senior citizens, who are unable to go to vaccination centres to get inoculated, are concerned.