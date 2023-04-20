Home

Why Oxfam India Is Under CBI’s Radar

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking “Social” activities and its registration certificate was valid upto December 31, 2021.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Oxfam India and carried out searches at the offices of the non-governmental organisation. Oxfam India has been booked by the agency for violating the prohibitions under India’s foreign funding rules.

Why CBI filed case against Oxfam India

The CBI, in its First Information Report (FIR), charged Oxfam India over alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) following a reference from the Union Home Ministry. Earlier, the Home Ministry had recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam for alleged violation of the FCRA.

“Though Oxfam India’s FCRA registration is ceased, it planned to circumvent FCRA by routing funds through other routes. From emails found during an IT survey by the CBDT, it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates in the form of commission,” read the CBI FIR accessed by news agency IANS.

“The same is also reflected in the TDS data of Oxfam India, which shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to CPR during 2019-20. Oxfam India got FCRA registration to carry out social activities. However, payment made to CPR through its associates in the form of commission is not in line of its stated objectives. This is violation of FCRA,” the FIR stated.

The CBI also said that Oxfam India continued to pay sub grants to various partners even after coming into force of the FCRA Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers.

Oxfam India transferred “funds to its partner NGOs, violating Section 7 of the FCRA. It appears that Oxfam India used to route funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia, Oxfam Great Britain etc. to selected NGOs in India, and at the same time exercise control over funds and projects,” the CBI said in its FIR.

“From emails found during IT survey by the CBDT, it appears that Oxfam India was planning to route funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route. Funds transacted through this route aim to circumvent FCRA. This is violation of Sections 8 and 12(4) of the FCRA,” the FIR stated.

The FIR also said that email communication found during the IT survey by the CBDT showed that Oxfam India has been planning to pressurise the government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions like the World Bank, International Monetory Fund (IMF), etc.

“Pressurising Indian Government for FCRA approval from international agencies and domestic entities. Email communication in impounded material shows that Oxfam India has been planning to pressure the Indian government to renew of FCRA through foreign governments, and foreign institutions like the World Bank, IMF etc,” FIR mentioned.

“Email dated 28 January 2022 reveals that they have been planning to use European Union, US State Department, World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank and various European governments for the same,” it added.

What is FCRA Amendment Act

The FCRA Amendment Act states that an FCRA registered association will not be entitled to transfer or sub grant any of the foreign contribution to other organisations whether registered or unregistered under the FCRA, 2010. The amendment came into force from September 29, 2020.

About Oxfam India

Oxfam India is part of global organisation Oxfam which works on issues such as climate change, poverty, gender inequality, land rights and more. Oxfam International was formed in 1995 by a group of independent non-governmental organizations. They joined together as a confederation to maximize efficiency and achieve greater impact to reduce global poverty and injustice.

There are 21 member organisations of the Oxfam International confederation including India. They are based in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Quebec, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the United States. Oxfam has three public engagement offices in South Korea, Sweden and Argentina that focus on raising funds and awareness about their work, according to the company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest EXPLAINERS News on India.com.