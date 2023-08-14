Home

Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day Today, A Day Before India?

India and Pakistan came into existence as sovereign nations on August 15, 1947, as per the Indian Independence Act, 1947.

New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow, while Pakistan is celebrating the day today. The story of both countries’ independence is well known, but let’s take a moment to recall what actually transpired in 1947. The Indian Independence Act was signed, leading to the emergence of two nations on August 15. A few signatures on papers marked the separation of a significant portion of India and the birth of Pakistan. However, it remains puzzling for some people why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, a day ahead of India, despite the fact that the legal foundation for the independence of both nations is dated August 15.

According to the Indian Independence Act, “As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan.”

Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, also mentioned in his radio address that August 15 was Pakistan’s Independence Day. “August 15 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the past few years to have its homeland.”

Hence, there are numerous evidence to proof that Pakistan came into existence the same night India got its independence. Then why the neighbouring country celebrate its independence on August 14?

Over The Years, Numerous Theories Have Emerged To Answer This Question

One idea connects it to Lord Mountbatten, the last British Viceroy of India and the first Governor-General of India. Originally, the transfer of power was planned before June 1948. However, Lord Mountbatten’s decision to announce Independence Day for both India and Pakistan on August 15 accelerated the process. He went to Karachi on August 14, 1947, to hand over governance to Muhammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan.

Another theory attributes the decision to a cabinet meeting. In June 1948, during a cabinet gathering led by Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, there was a suggestion to have Pakistan celebrate its Independence Day before India. This proposal was accepted by Jinnah, and the date was moved up to August 14.

The religious month of Ramzan is also mentioned as a major factor. Some people who support this idea explain that the night between August 14 and 15, 1947, clash with the 27th day of Ramzan, which is considered a pious day within the holy month. Therefore, August 14 was chosen as the day of independence.

Another reason given is the difference in time. Indian Standard Time (IST) is 30 minutes ahead of Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Since India gained independence at 00:00 hours on August 15, the local time in Pakistan was 11:30pm on August 14, leading to the decision to celebrate a day earlier.

India’s Independence Day Celebrations

Independence Day Celebrations will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag and addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15.

As many as 1,800 people from different walks of life, such as farmers, teachers among others, from and across the country have been invited as special guests to attend the celebrations of country’s most important day at the Red Fort.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will mark the conclusion of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ festivities. These celebrations were inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, on March 2021. They will pave the way for the ‘Amrit Kaal,’ a period culminating in the completion of 100 years of independence in 2047.

Prime Minister Modi has already outlined his government’s ambition to transform India into a developed nation by the conclusion of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in 2047.

