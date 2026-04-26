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Why are petrol pumps closing across Andhra Pradesh amid panic buying? Heres what we know

Why are petrol pumps closing across Andhra Pradesh amid panic buying? Here’s what we know

Multiple petrol pumps in Andhra Pradesh have temporarily shut down due to panic buying, leading to government action on the same.

Petrol pump- File image

Andhra Pradesh fuel shortage rumours: In a strong action amid the rumours of fuel shortage in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district authorities to take action to prevent panic buying of fuel in several cities and towns. For those unversed, panic buying around petrol and diesel spread across the state on Sunday, leading to the closure of over 400 fuel outlets on Sunday. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent turn of events in Andhra Pradesh and the action taken by N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister reviewed the situation arising out of the temporary closure of petrol bunks in the state due to reported shortages of petrol and diesel. Moreover, the CM Naidu held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and other senior officials before departing from Mumbai to Amaravati this morning.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), officials briefed the CM on the district-wise situation.

Why are petrol pumps shutting down in Andhra Pradesh?

Out of a total of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut temporarily due to supply constraints. Officials also noted that although fuel supply has increased by nearly 10 per cent compared to earlier levels, panic buying has led to a heavy rush at several petrol stations, a report by ANI news agency said.

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Is there a fuel shortage in Andhra Pradesh?

Officials explained that under normal circumstances, daily sales are around 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel. However, due to concerns over shortages, demand has surged sharply. On Saturday alone, sales reached 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel.

With sales increasing by over 50% compared to normal levels, stocks at fuel stations are getting depleted quickly. Despite increased supply, panic buying has resulted in long queues and inconvenience for consumers. However, it must be noted that there is no fuel shortage in the state.

Officials also noted that in the aquaculture sector, fuel is often purchased in drums, which creates additional supply challenges. The CM directed district collectors and fisheries department officials to immediately implement an action plan to address this issue. He further instructed officials to submit a report by evening detailing the measures taken by various government departments and the progress in resolving the problem.

(With inputs from agencies)

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