New Delhi: Despite requests from several Chief Ministers to extend the nationwide lockdown till the end of this month, i.e. April 30, PM Modi on Tuesday announced that the restrictions would continue till May 3. Also Read - Follow Social Distancing, Take Proper Care of Senior Citizens: PM Modi Underlines 7 Steps to Combat COVID-19 Spread

However, as soon PM Modi ended his fourth special address to the nation, Prasar Bharti revealed the reason behind his decision. “May 1 is a public holiday (labour’s day), and May 2 and May 3 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, forcing the Prime Minister to continue the restrictions for 19 more days”, the broadcasting agency tweeted.

Meanwhile, announcing the lockdown extension, PM Modi also said that the cities and districts across the country will be monitored and tested till April 20 and if the country passed the litmus test in cutting the transmission of COVID-19 then some important activities will be permitted.

The Prime Minister emphasised that an area turning into a hotspot will pose more challenge to us. “In next one week in the fight against corona, more strictness would be followed. Every town ,every police station, every district, every state till April 20 will be tested like how much lockdown is being followed, how much that area has protected itself from corona, and it will be analysed and seen,” Modi said.

He also informed that a detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow by the government for a limited access. “This is being made keeping in mind the condition of the poor and daily wage workers,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the total number of COVID-19 patients in India rose to 10,363, with 339 deaths across the country.